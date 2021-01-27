Steve Richard Wilson, 50 of Ardmore, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Steve is survived by his mother, Mary Wilson; brothers, Wesley Wilson (Kris) and Mark Wilson; nieces and nephews, Jessie Wilson, Dillion Wilson, Julia Wilson and Kaylee Wilson and great nephew, Dieon Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Richard Wilson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.