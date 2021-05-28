Debbie Rhodes, 63 of Woodville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Gilliland officiating.
Debbie is survived by her children, Adam Cushing, Chrissy Vinson (Shane) and Joey Rhodes (Stephanie Campbell); grandchildren, Shayla Cushing, Mason Cushing, Courtney Rhodes, Jaden Rhodes, Eli Rhodes, Tyki Sanderson (Brian Jones), Dylan Vinson (Lexi), Kyle Smith and Tiffany Vinson; sisters, Joan Goodson (Grad) and Nelda Putman; brother, Randy Jenkins (Gaynette) in-laws Nancy Peter, Paulette Jones (Dave) and Betty Rhodes and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rhodes; parents, John and Ellear Jenkins and siblings, Reba Miller, Jim Miller, Johnny Jenkins and Tommy Jenkins.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.