Michael Caine Smith, 31, born Sept. 11, 1988, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A memorial service was previously held in his memory.
Michael is survived by his children, Kaylie Smith and Kyler Smith; special children, JoLynn and Willow Garrett; girlfriend, Amanda Bowen; sisters, Sheila (Ronnie) Johnson, Mary Dolberry and Wendy (Kane) Fowler; brothers, Milton (Suzy) Swaim and Byron (Nichole) Swaim and lots of special nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Mike Smith; mother, Nellie Smith; aunt, Patty Sue Swaim; grandparents, Noah and Norma Clements and his paternal grandparents and girlfriend, Misty Totherow.
