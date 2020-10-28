Judy Swaim Boles, 64 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Joe David Moore and Darel Chamness officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Springs Cove in Larkinsville.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Boles is survived by her husband, Rick Boles; daughter, Amy Wilbanks; grandchildren, Laura Wilbanks and Caitlyn Pruitt; sister, Mary (Darel) Chamness; brother, Robert “Bobby” (Patricia) Swaim and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charlie Pruitt; parents, Buddy and Dorothy Swaim and siblings, David Seabolt and Emmett Seabolt.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.