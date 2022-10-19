Jerry Wayne Long, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ricky Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife, Lois Long; daughter, Kristina Long; son, Daniel (Sabrina) Long; grandsons, Brody Holt and Adian Long; sisters, Kathy (Jimmy) Austin and Celia (David) Whitus; brother, David (Frances) Long and Jimmy (Marsha) Long and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Sarah Long and brother, Joe Long.
Jerry loved his family and friends very dearly, He also loved Alabama football and his country, serving in the United States Navy.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
