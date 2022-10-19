Jerry Wayne Long, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ricky Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

