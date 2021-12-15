Kenneth Herman Rooks was born in Albertville on Jan. 8, 1931 to his parents, Sidney Clay Rooks and Ella Webb Rooks, the youngest of eight children.
As a young person, Kenneth learned to face adversity in the depression era through the loss of two of his older siblings, Pearl and Harvell. Kenneth graduated in May 1950 from Pisgah High School and played on the varsity basketball team as a junior and senior.
Kenneth began what would ultimately be a 30 plus year career in Chattanooga, Tennessee with E.I. Dupont after his high school graduation.
Soon after his 20th birthday, Kenneth entered the U.S. Army in March 1951, destined for the Korean conflict. His combat duty was cut short by a severe automobile accident in May of that year. His recovery spanned several months in the hospital. He was honorably discharged in March 1953.
Kenneth married the love of his life, Hilda Jo (Mearse) Rooks in August 1952. He and Jo moved to Chattanooga to be re-employed by Dupont. During the remainder of the 1950’s into the early 1970’s, Kenneth’s entrepreneurial spirit saw him become a home builder while holding a full-time job with Dupont.
During that time he successfully built homes for his parents, his siblings, his own family as well as friends and other acquaintances. These skills, along with his abilities to understand and repair almost anything mechanical, gained him the respect of his peers and admiration of his family.
After a successful career with Dupont, Kenneth and Jo returned to the family farm in Henagar until recently when they moved to New Market to be nearer son, Jack Rooks.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, “Jo,” of 69 years; sister, Jane Rooks Cohn of Monroe, Louisiana; sons, Larry Rooks (Mary Ann) and Jack Rooks (Lynne); grandchildren, Holly Rooks Grenvicz (Joseph), Bradley Rooks (Jill), Lauren Rooks McGehee (Jacob) and Tyler Rooks as well as great grandchildren, Lyla Grenvicz, Betsy Grenvicz, Clay Grenvicz and Hayden and Hope Rooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pearl Rooks and Cordelle Rooks Harrison and brothers, J.W. Rooks, Harvell Rooks, Fred Rooks and Alvin Rooks.
During their time in Chattanooga, Kenneth and Jo were longtime members of the Memorial Baptist Church, followed by many years of membership in the Pisgah Baptist Church after their move back to the Henagar farm.
Kenneth was a patriot. His life was a testament to hard work, generosity and service to his God, family and country. His example lives on.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 with Pastor Craig White and Pastor Alan Crawford officiating. Burial followed in Rainsville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rainsville Funeral Home.