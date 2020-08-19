Connie “Bud” O’Neal, 79 of New Hope, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Don Cooper and Richard Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Paint Rock Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. O’Neal is survived by his wife, Patsy O’Neal; daughter, Angela (Kevin) Jefferson; son, Jerry (Becky) O’Neal; grandchildren, Kelsey O’Neal, Savannah Bolden, Laken O’Neal, Wyatt Bolden and Destiny Jackson; sister, Burtie Preston; brother, Bobby Joe (Debbie) O’Neal; several nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lillian O’Neal.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.