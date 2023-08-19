Mrs. Joyce Ann Brewer Tidwell, age 80 of Crow Mtn., Fackler, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Nila Holiness Church with Bro. Ray Davis officiating. A burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery. The family received friends at Nila Holiness Church on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
She is survived by her 5 children, Kathy (Eddie) Gifford of Crow Mtn, Alabama, Deborah Boxley of Nashville, TN., Johnny (Donna) Tidwell of Winchester, TN., Darlene Tidwell of Crow Mtn, AL., Lisa (Ronald) Campbell of Crow Mtn, AL.; 11 grandchildren, Heath (Leah) Gifford, Leanne Brewer, Alisha (Chris) Stines, Ashley (Chad) Derby, Curtis (Meagan) Tidwell, Candace (Corbin) Perry, Courtney Campbell, Jessica Danielle Hopper, Seth (Amanda) Tidwell, Kara (Cole) Pence, Cassidy Tidwell; 13 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Sawyer, Wyatt, Sadie, Silas, Josh, Liam, Addilyn, Emory, Aubrey, Brooks, Amelia, Camden; 2 brothers, Orville Brewer, Jr., Doug Brewer; sister-in-law, LaRue Brewer; 2 sisters, Betty Pickett, Louise Watson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Brewer and Laura Morris Brewer Finchum; 2 sisters, Jewel Wilkerson, Francis Sullenger; 2 brothers, Wayne Brewer, Joe Brewer.