Jacqueline Fairbanks, 66 of Wannville, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Jacqueline was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She leaves behind two sons, Michael (Tammy) Lech and Robert Lech; sister-in-law, Martha Fairbanks; three brothers, Douglas Fairbanks, Larry (Debbie) Fairbanks and Charles (Michelle) Fairbanks; her grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Gruton and her daddy and mama, Dewitt Fairbanks and Kathy Fairbanks.
Before her death, Jackie decided to donate her body to science. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.