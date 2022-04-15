Walter David Brandon, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022.
He was born March 3, 1961 in Scottsboro to Christine and Walter Lee Brandon. David grew up in Scottsboro in a family of three children and remained close to his siblings over the years.
A 1982 graduate of Jacksonville State University (JSU), David was a college basketball player. During his time at JSU, he became employed at United Parcel Service (UPS) where he devoted his entire career and time until his retirement in 2018 with 38 years of service.
He loved basketball and was an amazing athlete. David was also an avid hunter, golfer and overall outdoor enthusiast.
David met his wife, Kim, in college. David and Kim married in 1982. They later relocated to several states throughout his career before retiring on Lake Jackson in Monticello, Georgia and recently to Monroe, Georgia.
David was married to his best friend, Kim, for 38 years. They raised their two sons primarily in Birmingham. He was known for his independent spirit, resourcefulness, dedication and leadership throughout his life.
Their home was filled with much love and pride. David was a wonderful father to his sons and loved spending time with them. He supported their interests in scouting, church and various sporting activities.
He enjoyed frequent beach trips with family and friends, and he enjoyed attending family outings and get-togethers. David was always open to do everything he could with his family. He always made sure his family was well provided for and taken care of.
In addition to raising a family, David worked for UPS and enjoyed his job in various management positions throughout his career. While working at UPS, David was respected by his co-workers and people he came in contact with on a daily basis.
At work, he was known to treat everyone like family with his kind spirit and generosity, sharing his knowledge and expertise of the business in every capacity possible. He was typically the last one to leave the building during special holidays and events to ensure the business ran smoothly. To say he went above and beyond his life of duties at UPS would be an understatement.
He always had his hand raised for various community services, volunteering in any capacity as well. He took the utmost pride in representing United Parcel Service. David lived a wonderful life, and we take great comfort in knowing he is no longer struggling and is now at peace. He will be forever remembered by his many co-workers and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; sons, Joshua (Toni) Brandon and Lee Brandon; grandchildren, Kennedy Brandon, Carson Brandon and Greysen Brandon; sister, Sharon (Rickey) Bell; brother, J.D. Carrasco as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
David was dearly loved by all. The family will hold a celebration of life service with family and a few close friends. He wanted something very simple for his celebration ceremony. He was never one to draw a lot of attention to himself.
He will be forever missed and loved. He was the best friend, husband and daddy anyone could ever imagine.