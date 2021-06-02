Margie Gayle Phillips, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial following at Goose Pond Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her son, Anthony Phillips (Candy); daughter, Angie Phillips Long (Labron Smith); sister, Linda Smith (Don); brother, Audie Murphy; grandchildren, Amanda Culpepper, Wesley Culpepper, Benton Culpepper, Raymond Culpepper-Phillips, Kaitlyn York, Laura Phillips and Allison Phillips; great grandchildren, Jayson Culpepper, Ellie York, Carter Jordan and Wyatt York and several nieces and nephews and special friends of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Raymond Phillips; parents, Wesley and Madeline Murphy; brothers, Alfred Murphy and Patrick Murphy; sister, Barbara Phillips; father and mother-in-law, Homer and Maggie Phillips; sister-in-law, Kay Phillips; brothers-in-law, Earl Phillips and Buddy Phillips and niece, Tonya Phillips.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.