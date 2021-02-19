Edward Delbert “Eddie” Hicks, 68 years young, left us to meet his Maker Jesus on Monday evening, Feb. 15, 2021.
He is and was a valiant man, and for now, has left behind a devoted woman, Rebecca Hicks (m., 21 years, physician); his sister, Jessie Delle (Wes) Barnett; nephew, Steve (Terry) Lackey and niece, (thru “BG”) Janie Wizer (Boyd).
Other notable survivors include Steve’s son, Trent; Janie and Boyd’s children, James and Rebekah (Mike) Smith and cousins, Jimmy (Debbie) Bramblett and Martha Jane (Ricky) Outzs.
Eddie Hicks is a “Born Again” Christian. He is the third child of Molene and Delbert Hicks, who both predeceased him (2012 and 2008), as did his older brother, Barney “B.G.” Hicks.
He is a 1970 graduate of Scottsboro High School. His early work included professional photographer and journalistic photographer. The change in vision he encountered became an opportunity to develop his skills with people and relieving their muscular pain through licensed massage therapy, working with his wife through the clinic they owned, Health Quest Medical Wellness Center, established in 2001.
Physically/medically not able to continue meaningful, full time work, he took early retirement; but then he completed an Associate Degree from Northeast Alabama Community College and continued part-time consulting work with Health Quest.
Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service, held via Zoom, through Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
Long term friends, Frederick (Fred) Gipson and his wife, Patricia (Trish) of Stepping Stone Church in Gurley, will commence the event; friends are welcome to share personal thoughts and remembrances of our dear friend.
We are heartbroken he is gone but cherish each day God gave us together. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Eddie was keen on precautions for all with this pandemic, to be safe.
Honorary pallbearers are “Frenchy” Patrick Lewis, “Jim” James K. Harkness, “Joe” Joseph K. Hardin, Jimmy Bramblett, Wes Barnett and Steve Lackey.
Always, his countenance was to aid those in need. May we mark his passing as a Celebration of Triumph, God’s Love, our fellowship. Eddie would be honored by donations to your favorite charity, if so inclined.
