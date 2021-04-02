Doloris Hosmer McCutchen, 68 of Section, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Section Funeral Home. Burial followed at Harmony Baptist Church in Section.
Mrs. McCutchen is survived by her husband, Bryan McCutchen; son, Larry “Bear” McCracken Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Rebecca Hosmer Dunn of Northport; mother-in-law, Sue McCutchen; brother-in-law, Kenon (Michelle) McCutchen of Section and several other family members who loved her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Annie Ruth Hosmer; sister, Jacqueline Hosmer Garcia; brother, Stanley Hosmer, all of Tuscaloosa and father-in-law, Cleburn McCutchen of Section.