Sallie Sanders Chrisman, 86 of Skyline, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Nesbit Sanford officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, designated to Hospice Family Care at 801 Clinton Avenue E., Huntsville, AL 35801.
Mrs. Chrisman is survived by her daughter, Janet Smith; son, Roger (Lynn) Chrisman; grandchildren, Kris Holcomb, Jeremy Smith and Caleb Chrisman and great grandchildren, Josh Holcomb, Nick Holcomb and Graysen Chrisman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Ed” Chrisman; parents, Gordon and Ida Sanders; sisters, Hazel Loyd and Geneva Carlson and brothers, Sam Sanders, Milton Sanders and Raymond Sanders.
