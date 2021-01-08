Wanda Joyce Mason Willis, 80 of Bridgeport, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 29, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Surviving Mrs. Willis are daughters, Gail (Joe) Moore of Scottsboro and Amy (Jim) Johnson of Bishop, Georgia; beloved grandson, George Collier Johnson; dedicated brothers, James Edward (Faye) Mason of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Charles “Buddy” (Anna) Mason of Nashville, Tennessee, Hugh Nelson (Sonja) Mason of Old Hickory, Tennessee and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
In recent years, she was especially blessed to have a host of friends and neighbors who helped the family to make it possible for her to enjoy living independently in her home despite her declining health.
Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her husband, George “Splinters” Willis and parents, Charles and Lucille Mason of Bridgeport.
Mrs. Willis was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Bridgeport where she had served as a coordinator for their Grief Share outreach, director for Vacation Bible School and various roles in their Sunday School, Youth and Adult programs.
She loved assisting with the planning and presentation of the story of Jesus’ birth at the Drive-thru Live Nativity held on the church grounds. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing God’s love through the gift of food, especially her brownies and pound cakes.
A graduate of Bridgeport High School, her husband’s career in retail management led them to live in five states before returning to their hometown in the early 80’s. Mrs. Willis found a career in bookkeeping and retired from Carpenters Fringe Benefits of Chattanooga, Tennessee as a pensions coordinator.
A private graveside service was held with Rudder Funeral Home graciously assisting the family. A celebration of life is planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity dear to both her and her grandson, George’s hearts, Camp Sunshine, Inc., “A Ray of Hope For Children With Cancer,” 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.