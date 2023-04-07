Kendall Leland Whitt, age 59, of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Walker Baptist Hospital. Ken retired as a 911 dispatcher for the Scottsboro Police Department where he worked for many years. He loved his family and friends and he loved to cook.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Green Whitt, of Scottsboro; his sister, Sylvia Martin (Doyle) of Woodville; three nephews, Michael Martin (Karla) of Woodville, Daniel Martin (Marla) of Grant, and Nathan Martin (Nicole) of Scottsboro; 2 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces; his uncle David Whitt, his aunts Dorothy McBride, Essie Tinker, Sue Collins and Kay Martin; step-daughter, Cheri Meyers, stepsons Gregory Green and Dalton Meyers and a host of cousins and friends.