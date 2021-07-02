Ina Dawson, 94 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brett Hogland officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until start of service at cemetery.
Ina is survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Kay, T.J. and Jessica Moore and Ted and Jennifer Dawson; great grandchildren, Brittanie Malone, Madison Moore, Tristan Gerbige, Kaydence Moore and Kylee Dawson; great great-grandchildren, Jackson Baugh, Kane Jones, Bentley Jones, Ashlynn Jones, Aleister Gerbige and Harper Grace Satterfield and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Dawson; daughter, Judy Dawn Graben; son, Laddie B. Dawson; parents, Walter and Dovie Vinson; three brothers and great grandson, Levi Moore.
