Phillip Jerome Wilborn, 65 of Langston, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Langston Cemetery with Rev. David Moorman officiating. Burial followed at Langston Cemetery.
Mr. Wilborn is survived by his wife, Lynn Wilborn; son, Jay Tuten (Dedra); daughter, Kandace Agustin (Luis); stepdaughter, Stephanie Gardner; stepson, Tony Gardner (Hollie); sister, Tammy Mullins (Marc); brothers, Rick Wilborn (Lisa) and Chris Wilborn and grandchild, Tori Bone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Barbara Wilborn and grandson, Brock Tuten.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.