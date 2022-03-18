Stephen Luke Miller, of Scottsboro, was born on Feb. 2, 1976 and passed away on March 14, 2022.
Stephen was hired in October 2006 at the Scottsboro Police Department and was recently promoted to sergeant.
A funeral mass was held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Jude Catholic Church, in Scottsboro, with Father Thomas Woods officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery, in Scottsboro.
Stephen is survived by his son, Alexander Luke Miller; daughter, Kylie Rae Miller; parents, Dennis and Mary Miller; sisters, Beth Miller and LuAnne (Jason) Tubbs; brothers, Jeff (Michelle) Miller, Danny (Dawn) Miller, Joey Miller and Brent Miller and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Will and Cecilia Kimmel and Aubrey and Lorene Janes Miller and uncle, Jim Miller.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.