Mary McCoy Dawson Mikalausky, 94 of Section, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mikalausky is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Ronnie) Killingsworth and Linda Holman; son, Michael (Taren) Dawson; granddaughters, Cindy (Keith) Cornelison and Alexis Dawson; grandsons, Steven (Ginger) McClure and Jon Holman; 10 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Rhodes, Ruth Cruz, Faye (C.W.) Edwards and Dorothy (Wayne) Powell and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd “Shank” Dawson and Austin Mikalausky; her parents, Charles and Ima McCoy; sisters, Anne Pope, Jean Davis and Sylvia Talley.
Donations in her memory can also be made to Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County, 1616 Heroes Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769.