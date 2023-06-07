Robert Edward Powell Jr., 81, of Woodville, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Family received friends, Saturday, June 3rd, at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. Funeral Services followed with Bro. Wendell Frazier, Bro. Phillip Stewart, and Bro. Tony Campbell officiating. Burial will be at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Powell; sons, Tracy (Peggy) Powell, Stacy (Trina) Powell; brother, Eugene (Nancy) Powell; grandchildren, Dakota Powell, Erica Powell, Joseph Powell, Colby Powell, Brooke Winkles; great grandchildren, Gage, Malachi, Zeke, Kezi, Isaiah, Havoc, Genesis, and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, R.E. and Florence Powell.