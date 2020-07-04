John William Ellison, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
John is survived by his wife, Alexia Cotton Ellison; sons, John Adam Labrone Ellison, Jason Alex Lamone Ellison, Marques Steven Lavone Ellison and Johasaphat Staten L-Sean Ellison; grandchildren, Destiny, Takoma, Xuhmya, Xuhlyna, Trey, Haven, Kayonna, Precious, John Aries and Tristan; brother, Earl Ellison; sisters-in-law, Rita Ellison and Martha Ellison; aunts, Daisy Poe and Joyce Cox and several cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and fellow clergy too many to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dessie Ellison and father Silas Robinson; brother, Michael W. Ellison and granddaughter, Xelena Mystic Ellison.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro with Rev. Lacey Smith officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
