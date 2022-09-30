Charles (Chuck) J. Stanton, 66 of Skyline, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kenneth Ledbetter officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Kimberly L. Stanton; daughter, Haley Aultman (David); grandchildren, Addyson, Hayden, Bailey and Jack; sister, Karen C. Cook (Dennis); niece, Rebecca C. Wilk; nephew, Geoffrey E. Cook and father and mother-in-law, Kenneth R. Ledbetter (Marie).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hildegard Pauline Stanton and father, Charles Carrell Stanton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
