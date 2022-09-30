Charles (Chuck) J. Stanton, 66 of Skyline, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kenneth Ledbetter officiating.

