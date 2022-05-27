Rev. Kenneth Walter “Ken” Sisk, 71 of Section and formally of Dalton, Georgia, was promoted to Glory Sunday, May 22, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born June 30, 1950 in Hamilton County, Tennessee, son the late Walter Fate and Willie Belle Flippo Sisk.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Alec Fate Sisk; sisters, Fannie Hand, Mary Belle Hill and Mammie Sisk and a brother-in-law, Ben Carter.
Ken was professional painter by trade and was the owner of Ken’s Quality Painting. Ken was ordained as a minister of The Church of God of The Union Assembly on July 2, 1967.
He served as assistant pastor, pastor, assistant state overseers or state overseers in several places, starting at Corinth, Mississippi, Salyersville, Kentucky, Corbin, Kentucky, Gadsden, Alabama, Paducah, Kentucky, Metropolis, Illinois, Albertville, Alabama, Scottsboro, Alabama, Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Scottsboro (second time), Georgia Assistant State Overseer, Illinois Assistant State Overseer, Mississippi State Overseer, North Carolina State Overseer and Alabama State Overseer.
He was elected to serve on the Council of The Church of God of the Union Assembly on Oct. 14, 1997, where he served until his promotion to glory, May 22, 2022.
He is survived by his lifelong sweetheart, Carolyn Smith Sisk of the residence and celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2021; sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Janine Sisk of New Salisbury, Indiana, Marcus and Jessica Sisk of Vance, Alabama and Tran and Kassi Sisk of Flat Rock; grandchildren, Brittany Sisk, Dylan and Kelsey Poor, Gracie and Hayden Barnett, Alex and Sam Fields, Logan Sisk and Jax Sisk; great grandchildren, Lilly Fields and Emersyn Poor; sister, Louise Carter of Cleveland, Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Earnie and Anna Sisk of Rock Hill, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Rev. Kenneth Walter Sisk were held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at The Church of God of The Union Assembly with Rev. Bryan Hicks, Rev. Charlon Brafford and Rev. David Simmons officiating.
Mr. Sisk was laid to rest at Ponders Whitfield Memorial Gardens with Marshall Hicks, Rod Key, Chad Weaver, Frankie Harris, Franklin Cookston, Chris Cookston and Rocklyn Hughes honored to serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.