Mildred Wells Howland, 82 of Woodville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m.

