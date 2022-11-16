Mildred Wells Howland, 82 of Woodville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m.
She will be buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery with her husband.
Mildred is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Wilder and Nancy (Ray) Womack; daughter, Sheila Long; grandchildren, Amanda (A.J.) Karlsen and Adam (Jody) Long; great grandchildren, Serena Long, Baylee (Toby) Long, Makayla Long, Kara Karlsen, Joseph Long and Peyton Karlsen; several beloved nieces and nephews and many other loved family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Howland; parents, Carl and Violet Wells; brother, Carlos Wells and son-in-law, Joseph Long.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
