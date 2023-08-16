Autumn Leigh Thompson, age 39 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Monday, Aug.14, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jason Helper and Bro. Shirley Byrum officiating. A burial will follow in Austell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
She is survived by her sons, Wyatt Baker, Aaron Baker and George Thompson; mother and father, LaRue Brewer and Doug Brewer; sister, Lydia Sherrell (David); nieces and nephews, Reighn Simpson, Jaiden Brewer, Summer Sherrell, Serenity Sherrell, Mason Sherrell and Bentley Weaver and several close cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Audrey Gossett, Orvel Brewer and Lara Finchum.