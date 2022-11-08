Lora Leona Flippo, 87 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Lora is survived by her daughters, Tammy Gant (Doug) and Kathy Bingham (Roger); son, Lloyd Flippo; grandchildren, Misty Lewis (Ryan), Amber Bingham, James Bingham and Timothy Bingham; great grandchildren, Micah Lewis and Makenna Lewis; sister, May Justice (Sonny); several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Flippo; parents, Wesley and Clara Bell Osmer; sisters, Ophelia Fowler and Inez Sadler and brothers, Buddy Osmer, Jessie B. Osmer and Dunn Osmer.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
