Tina Carol Davis Ward, 49 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A funeral service was held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Steve Wininger officiating.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her mother, Marie Bell Davis; sister, Betty (Ronnie) Williamson; brother, Junior (Sarah) Davis; nephews, David Campbell (fiancé, Makayla Cannon) and Brady Davis; niece, Brittany (Wayne) Guffey and great nephew, Draken Guffey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Ward and father, Isaac Willis (Dub) Davis.
A very special thank you to her extended family at Highlands Health and Rehab. We love you all. Also a very special thank you to Fresenius Dialysis Center for taking such great care of her.
