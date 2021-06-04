Rosa Anderson, 73 of Hollywood, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was a member of Hollywood Missionary Baptist Church and Faithway Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Hurst officiating. Burial will follow at Inglish Cemetery.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her children, Cynthia Potter Sullivan, Gerald Anderson, Ray Anderson and Christy Harding, all of Hollywood; grandchildren, Akisha Wilkerson of Skyline, Tonya Potter of Stevenson, Jeremy Anderson of Scottsboro, Kerri Tabor of Kentucky, Garrett Anderson of Athens, Heather Anderson of Kentucky, Dexter Wilson of Scottsboro, Taryn Johnson of Fackler and Tanner Harding of Hollywood; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Rheanetta Hurst Phillips and brother, Tommy Hurst.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Anderson; daughter, Donna Margo Anderson; parents, William and Claire Hurst and siblings, Jerry Hurst, Bobby Hurst, Margaret Ann Maddox, William Earl Hurst and Wade Hurst.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.