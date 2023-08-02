Mrs. Edith Carol Bell Smith, age 86 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital.
Mrs. Smith was born in Eagle Creek, Tennessee to John William and Nina Coble Bell. She taught for 14 years in the Benton County Schools and spent 29 years as a teacher in the Scottsboro City School system.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Becky Hutton; grandchildren, Kreistel Carter Clines (Tracy), Jason Hutton (Nicole), and Trinity Smith; great grandchildren, Katelynn Patton (Zach), Joshua Carter (Courtney), Cruz Hutton, and Kyler Hutton; great great grandchildren, Kinsley Carter and Grayson Carter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Smith; daughter, Amy Smith; parents, John & Nina Coble Bell; and a sister, Marilyn Lois Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. D.J. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Scottsboro Funeral Home.