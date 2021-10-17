On Oct. 11, 2021, at 8:15 p.m., Ralph Lee Henderson completed the race set before him and peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior at their home in Scottsboro. Ralph was surrounded by his wife and all five of their children as they comforted him by singing the old hymn, “Blessed Assurance.”
Ralph was born on Feb. 18, 1936 to Russell Sagar Henderson and Bernice Louise (Cooper) Henderson in Morristown, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Roy Henderson and his son-in-law, Gary Senestraro.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Fern Henderson; his five children, Debra (Dave) Heisterkamp, Bonnie (Ken) Davis, Cyndee Senestraro, Dean (Jennifer) Henderson and Stephen (Elizabeth) Henderson; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Ralph was an active member of Woodville Baptist Church, where he served as a lay-preacher. Ralph accepted Jesus as his personal savior while serving in the Navy in 1958.
He departed in the Navy in 1960 and attended Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, New York, where he met Fern Sheldon (sister of Ralph’s roommate, Charles Sheldon).
Ralph and Fern married in July 1961 and moved to Bainbridge, New York. Over the years, Ralph served God everywhere he went and in many churches. His knowledge and wisdom of God’s Word benefited all who had the opportunity to be mentored by him or hear him preach.
He loved God, his family and his country with his whole heart. He was known for his generous and loving heart by all that knew him. He is forever loved by his family and his influence will continue to impact and challenge his descendants to follow Christ.
He was comforted by the words of Paul the Apostle in II Corinthians 5:6-9. Though absent from the body, he is present with the Lord.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Woodville Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Freeman officiating. A graveside service was held at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens after the church service.
The family requests that if you order flowers, please do so with Woods Cove Flowers in Scottsboro at 256-259-5100.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.