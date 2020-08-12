Darrell Gene Seitz Sr., 71 of Woodville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Shirley Byrum and James Bridges officiating. Burial followed in the Hytop Cemetery.
Mr. Seitz is survived by his wife, Beverly Wood Seitz; daughter, Jennifer Peterman (Jason); sons, Darrell Seitz Jr. (Jessica), Jason Seitz and Ryan Michalowski (Deana); grandchildren, Lewis McCoy, Landon McCoy (Samantha), Hayden Peterman, Derek Seitz, Nathan Seitz, Canna Seitz, Kaitlyn Seitz, Ivy Seitz and Brooklyn Seitz; great grandchildren, Lacy McCoy and Thaddeus McCoy; mother, Margaret Vickery; sisters, Wanda Kendall (Gary) and Linda Rosas (George); brothers-in-law, Jerry Wood (Margie) and Michael Wood (Cindy); sister-in-law, Elaine Avans (Donald) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Seitz; daughter, Lisa Seitz; granddaughter, Stephanie McCoy; sister, Barbara Velsor and in-laws, Judy and Alvin Burns and Pam Wood.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.