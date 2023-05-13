Millard F. “Matt” Matthews, Jr. (Capt. USMC, Ret.) was called home by his Heavenly Father on May 4, 2023 after a brief illness.
Matt was born to Millard F. Matthews, Sr. and Annie Pearl Matthews on Sept. 7, 1936 at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was born the fourth of eight children.
Graduating in 1955 from Stevenson High School, Matt was the quarterback of the 1955 undefeated football team. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country for 20 years.
After retiring from USMC, the family moved to Scottsboro, Alabama. While living in Scottsboro, Matt became a partner in the franchise of Captain D's restaurants with stores in Scottsboro and Fort Payne. This partnership brought him to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he retired “again” in 1989. Deciding he just was not quite ready for retired life, Matt went to work with the Louisiana Department of Transportation in the Weights and Standards Division. In 2000, Matt was ready to enjoy the life of a retired man.
Being retired allowed Matt to spend time golfing, bowling and gardening. Many memories were created with the “BMW’s” traveling and cruising. One special love was the Honduran mission trips taken with his wife, Jenifer and their church family.
Known for his quick wit, you never knew what would come out of his mouth or where he may be hiding to jump out and scare you. To say he had a sense of humor would be an understatement. You were sure to laugh till you cried when with Matt. However, most people will tell you that Matt was best known for his remarkable words of wisdom, loving guidance and willingness to help in any time of need.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Barbara Ann Payne and Glenda Sanders, and brothers Phillip James Matthews and Charles Alvin Matthews.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenifer Lohmann Matthews, daughters Julie Matthews, Glenda Matthews Wilder and husband Robert, son Douglas Randall “Randy” Matthews, bonus children Richard Walford and wife Shannon and Angela Farmer and husband Stephen.