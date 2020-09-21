Jamie Rich Crocker, 47 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. David Moorman and Rev. Dieter Paulson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
Mrs. Crocker is survived by her husband, Ernie Crocker; daughter, Anna Claire Crocker; son, A.J. Crocker; parents, James and Patricia Rich; parents-in-law, Ernest Crocker and Barbara Crocker; sisters-in-law, Barbara Lynne Terry (Jaime), Kandy Shoults (Brandon) and Mandy Cox (Ladd) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Addie Wilkerson and Fred and Uza Rich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.