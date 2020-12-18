Mary Elizabeth Dawson, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ms. Dawson was a resident of Cloverdale Manor and a member at Harmony Baptist Church.
A family graveside service was held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with John Frasier officiating.
Ms. Dawson is survived by her brother, Larry (Nalda) Dawson and niece, Tammy (Johnny) Murphey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Geneva Dawson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.