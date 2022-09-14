Karen Frayer Burton, 66 of Hollywood, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service.
Mrs. Burton is survived by her husband, Dennis Burton; daughters, Alicia (Paul) Wallace, Sarah Holland and Rachael Burton; sons, William (Tera) Wolfe, Dennis Burton Jr. and James Burton; 20 grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Sandra Lawhead; sisters-in-law, Roma, Lisa, Sherry, Valerie, Cindi, Carmella and Donna and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lorene Frayer; son, Joseph Burton; brothers, Billy, Eddie and Donnie; sister, Judy and brothers-in-law, Tom, Bill and John.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of KAREN BURTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.