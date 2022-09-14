Karen Frayer Burton, 66 of Hollywood, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service.

