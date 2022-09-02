Jo Ann Vest, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Johnson officiating.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Shane Vest; daughter, Leigha Norwood (Michael); grandchildren, Caleigh Norwood, Landon Norwood and Daniel Adkins; mother, Georgia Talley and brother, Clyde Edward Talley.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan Adkins; father, Jess R. Talley and brother, Jessie Talley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
