William (Brad) Bradden Yates, 70 of Dutton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.
Mr. Yates is survived by his wife, Teresa Yates; children, Lilly and Will Yates; brother, Bob Yates; niece, Caroline Yates and nephew, Cecil Yates.
He was preceded in death by his beloved uncle, Harry Word; mother, Betty Jane Word Yates; father, William Watson Yates and brother, Bruce Yates.