Bennie Vernon Shortt, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at his home.
Bennie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had previously served as a deacon at Hollywood Baptist Church.
In the early 1960’s, he also served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Revere after 46 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Shortt is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Nell Shortt; two sons, Joseph Brian Shortt (Cathy) and Douglas Alan Shortt (Beth); seven grandchildren, Garrett Shortt, Colby Shortt, Gavin Shortt, Micah Shortt, Alex Shortt, Jaimie Alvarez and Christy Holland; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter and three sons; his parents, Lexie and Itlay Shortt and his siblings, Laverne Stallard and Danny Shortt.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.