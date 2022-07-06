Jason Colby Williams, 41 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brad Killough and Waylon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Carrie Williams; daughters, Alashia Hadden and Trinity Williams; son, Trenton Williams; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Louise Sherrell; granddaughter, Aria Hadden; grandson, Aspen Hadden; mother, Linda “Darnell” Williams (Bobby Evett); father, James O. Williams; brother, James M. Williams; niece, Summer Williams; nephew, Kyle Williams and grandmother, Norma Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Ayden Williams; brother, Joseph “Joe Joe” Williams and grandparents, J.T. and Pauline Miller and Bill “Pappy” Dunn.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.