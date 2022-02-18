Barbara Kent Gross, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of Scottsboro and the daughter of Paul and Flora Kent. She graduated from Jackson County High School in 1953 and married the love of her life, Billy P. Gross in 1955. They have shared their bond together for 66 years.
In her younger years, she was employed by Elmore’s Department Store, Pioneer Finance Company, then on to Butler & Kennamer Wholesale as a bookkeeper until she decided to stay home with her children.
As the children got older, she went to work part time at W.J. Word Lumber Company as a cashier. She was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Joey Karr officiating. She will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers will include Kent Gross, Kody Gross, Bryce Milligan, Cory Livesay, James David Hodges and Mickey Milita.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Billy P. Gross; son, Jim (Sherry) Gross; daughter, Denise Gothard; grandson, Kent Gross; granddaughters, Tisha Gross, Chynna Gross, Morgan Gothard and Kami Gothard; brother, Jimmy (Jean) Kent; step grandchildren, Lonnie (Holly) Gothard, Jessica (Ricky) Talkington and Season (Lee) McKelvey and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Flora Kent and son-in-law, Ronnie Gothard.
A special thank you to Samantha Hutchins and Connie Westmoreland of New Beacon Hospice for their love and compassionate care of Barbara over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.