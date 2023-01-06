Warren Clayton Gray, 65 of Limrock, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was a member of Center Point Baptist Church and was a faithful dog tracker.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Peters Cove Cemetery with Rev. J.L. Colquit officiating.
Warren is survived by his mother, Venna Gray; siblings, Ricki Gray, Teresa Winter and Cheryl Corbitt (Bill) and special friend, Eddie Bates.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Gray and grandparents, Clayton and Julia Gray, Lewis and Lena Jay and Clovis and Dorothy Harris.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
