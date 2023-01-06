Warren Clayton Gray, 65 of Limrock, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was a member of Center Point Baptist Church and was a faithful dog tracker.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Peters Cove Cemetery with Rev. J.L. Colquit officiating.

