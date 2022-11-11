Arthur (Archie) Lincoln Rice, 67 of Skyline, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1955.
Arthur (Archie) Lincoln Rice, 67 of Skyline, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1955.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Gold Cemetery.
Archie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sharalynn (Shay) Rice; father, Wendell (Margaret) Rice; daughter, Amanda (Gregg) Cole; sons, Joey Stewart, Aaron (Huong) Rice, Samuel Arnold and James (Emily) Arnold; granddaughters, Olivia Stewart, Victoria Cole, Kayana Stewart and Ainsley Rice; grandsons, Avery Arnold, Adam Cole, Evan Arnold, Dawson Rice, Jax Arnold and Grant Arnold; sister, Toni Lynn Wheeler; brothers, Tony (Wendy) Rice, Guy (Phyllis) Rice, Mike (Jan) Stephens and David Stephens and brother-in-law, Ralph (Darlene) Warren.
Archie was preceded in death by his son, Cody Rice; mother, Sally Lucas, father and mother-in-law, Rev. Ralph (Margaret) Warren Sr.; brother, Ricky Stephens; sister, Tommye Sue Eakins; sisters-in-law, Sarah Warren and Shelia Warren and brother-in-law, Kerry Herbert.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
