Deborah Mae Miller Rodgers passed from this world on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born on Sept. 5, 1952 to George Thomas and Maxine Smith Miller, who preceded her in death.
Debbie married her husband, Derwood Rodgers, on May 3, 1981. They loved and faithfully supported one another until his death in 2020. He is waiting by the golden gate to welcome to their eternal home.
Debbie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Scottsboro, while she was able to attend. Debbie was also a member of the Eastern Star, where she held rank of associate matron.
Her heart and life were filled with love for the people she knew. She was a precious lady, and it was an honor if she called you her friend.
She is survived by her brother, Tommy (Vicki) Miller; nephews, G.T. (Jody) and Matt Miller; great nieces and nephews, Anna Beth, Henry, Ellie and Grey and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Children’s Ministry, 215 S. Andrews Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Pastor Shandy Dill officiated with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
