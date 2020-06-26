Alice Darlene Schwemmer Greenwell was born in Tecumseh, Kansas on Aug. 16, 1936 and passed away at home on June 22, 2020.
Mrs. Greenwell was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Estel James Greenwell; parents, David Schwemmer and Eva Bessie Flintham Schwemmer; sisters, Virginia Luce and Betty Morris and brother, Edwin Paul Schwemmer (Frances) of Huntsville.
She is survived by her children, James Edward Greenwell, Michael Wayne Morris (Natalie) and Lloyd Thomas Morris all of Scottsboro and Linda S. Murphy (Richard) of Gallatin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Dustin Greenwell, Joshua Wayne Morris (Melissa) and Kaitlyn Murphy; great grandchild, Gracie Ann Morris and sisters, Letha Scarbrough and Mary (Bill) Hockenberger of Topeka, Kansas.
Alice was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She retired from Redstone Arsenal as a federal employee in 1988 and lived in Scottsboro until her death.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial following at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to thank Complete Care Hospice and her caregivers during the last days of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support Dementia research.