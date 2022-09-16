John Reeves, 78 of Scottsboro, passe away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at his home.
John was born in Vivian, Louisiana to John A. and Glynn Stout Reeves Sept. 26, 1943. After graduating from Ole Miss, John came to Scottsboro and became the first in-house pharmacist at Jackson County Hospital.
Later, he became owner and operator of H&H Pharmacy, a career spanning over 30 years. He was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Scottsboro.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his wife of 50 years, Merbil Reeves; daughter, Rebecca Allison (Robert); son, James Reeves (Allyson); grandchildren, Lily Catherine Flanagan, Mattie Sloan Reeves and Anna Lorraine Reeves; sister, Cathy Wehling (Ric); brothers, Glen Reeves (Patsy) and Robert Reeves and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Ossie Reeves and Leila Reeves.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thanks to SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice for their care during this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
