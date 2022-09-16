John Reeves, 78 of Scottsboro, passe away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at his home.

John was born in Vivian, Louisiana to John A. and Glynn Stout Reeves Sept. 26, 1943. After graduating from Ole Miss, John came to Scottsboro and became the first in-house pharmacist at Jackson County Hospital.

