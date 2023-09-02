Mr. Jimmy Dabbs, age 75 of Henagar, Alabama passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at his residence. Visitation is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept.3, 2023 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Sunday. Sept. 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.
