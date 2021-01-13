Bobby Troy Wallingsford, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Mr. Wallingsford was born on March 18, 1936 in Limrock, the son of Troy Benton and Eunice Cooper Wallingsford.
He attended the first through 12th grades at Woodville High School because “that was the bus that showed up first.”
He also grew up in Mount Ararat Baptist Church and continued to attend singings there up until a few months ago. A veteran of the United States Army, he worked for many years as a welder in the maintenance department of Revere, before beginning to build houses on the side. Many of the houses around town were actually built by him.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Screws and Larry Wallingsford officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends, from 12 noon until time of service, on Wednesday.
Mr. Wallingsford is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Wallingsford; sons, Tony Wallingsford (Tracy) and Rob Wallingsford and grandchildren, Butler Holland and Riley Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Eunice Wallingsford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.