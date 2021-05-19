Christina Michelle Ross, 46 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with her family by her side.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Hytop Holiness Church with Rev. Royce Cornelison and Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating.
Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband, John Ross; son, Tyler (Ireland) Ross; grandson, Levi Ross; father, Ricky Flippo; sisters, Candi (Jay) Smith, Caren (Tony) Ross and special aunt, Donna McIntosh.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Ross; mother, Pam Flippo; grandparents, Floyd and Lillian Flippo and Vera and Ruphard McIntosh and several little Angels in Heaven.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.