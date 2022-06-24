Frances Langston Day, 81 of Section (formerly of Mentone) passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Ms. Day is survived by her son, Leslie Day (Renae); daughters, Holly Williams and Lanita Allen (Bobby); brother, Loy Langston (Beck); sisters, Christine Scott (Mack), Ella Mae Voils, Josey Noles, Myrtle Meeks (Wally) and Renae Langston; grandchildren, Jonathan Allen (Rachel), Landon Allen (Julie), Alison Gilbert (Max), Payton Lewis (Ethan), Eli Day, Brayden Williams and Bryson Williams; great grandchildren, Lily Mae Allen, Isabella Allen, Olivia Allen, Mallori Allen, Sariah Allen, Isaac Allen, Eli Allen, Grace Allen, Olivia Allen, Sophia Allen, Jax Allen, Colby Lewis, Jess Lewis and Hattie Gilbert; great-great grandchild, Magnolia Mae Allen and special friends, Phyllis Grant and Margie Holcomb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Day; parents, Willie B. and Fay Langston; brother, Leon Langston and sister, Vera Sue Langston.